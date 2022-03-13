CX Institutional Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

