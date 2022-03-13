CX Institutional Grows Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 3,875,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.