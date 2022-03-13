CX Institutional Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 499.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $22.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.38. 4,433,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $415.43 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.59 and a 200-day moving average of $581.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

