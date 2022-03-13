CX Institutional Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CX Institutional increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,966,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

