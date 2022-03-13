CX Institutional Has $2.70 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,142,000 after buying an additional 219,698 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 13,003,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

