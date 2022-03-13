CX Institutional Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3,910.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

