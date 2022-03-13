CX Institutional Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.86% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,815 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

KIE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

