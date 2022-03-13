CX Institutional Has $3.84 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.31. The company had a trading volume of 147,152 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

