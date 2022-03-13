CX Institutional Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $9.53 on Friday, reaching $434.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.91 and its 200-day moving average is $489.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $386.02 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

