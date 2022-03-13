CX Institutional Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

NYSE LMT traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

