CX Institutional Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $21,272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 437.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 89,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ALLE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 432,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

