CX Institutional Purchases 10,234 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. 3,159,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

