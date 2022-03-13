CX Institutional Purchases 27,065 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,385,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

