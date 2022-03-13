CX Institutional Purchases 3,085 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CX Institutional raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The company has a market capitalization of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

