CX Institutional Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 72,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in PayPal by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. 15,117,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

