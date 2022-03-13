CX Institutional Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 329.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

