CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

