CX Institutional Sells 3,965 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 1.26% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter.

GVIP traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. 4,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,023. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81.

