CX Institutional Sells 6,067 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $316.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.76 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

