CX Institutional Sells 70,382 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,382 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. 42,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84.

