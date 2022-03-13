CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

