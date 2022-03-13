CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.70.
About CytRx (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.