Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.
Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.23.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
About Daktronics (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.