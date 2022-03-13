Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daktronics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.