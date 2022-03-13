Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $262.52. 1,976,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $212.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.