Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of DAC traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. 536,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,672. Danaos has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Danaos by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

