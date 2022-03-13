DAO Maker Price Hits $2.20 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00005727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $154.20 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,951,347 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

