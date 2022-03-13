Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

DRI stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

