Dash (DASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $203.61 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $93.81 or 0.00246037 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $996.62 million and approximately $203.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00034653 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.27 or 0.01314679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,623,676 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.