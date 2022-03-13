Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.