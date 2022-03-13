Databroker Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

