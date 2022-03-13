Datamine (DAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,979.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Datamine has a market cap of $176,019.34 and approximately $2,979.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00294552 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004149 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.99 or 0.01194724 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,123,871 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.