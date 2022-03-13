Datamine Market Cap Hits $165,201.21 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $165,201.21 and approximately $47,993.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00293277 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003660 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01183263 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003527 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,880 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.