Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the February 13th total of 258,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DTSS stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Datasea had a negative net margin of 79.04% and a negative return on equity of 233.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

