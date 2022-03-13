DATx Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $97,962.48 and approximately $11,654.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00105196 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

