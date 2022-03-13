DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $957,307.57 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $957,307.57 and $715,362.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,743.92 or 0.99880318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00270107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

