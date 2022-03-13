DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.