DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Reaches $410,064.31

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $410,064.31 and approximately $120.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00105069 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

