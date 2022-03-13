Deeper Network Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

