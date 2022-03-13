Deeper Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $110.40 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06661596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,315.77 or 0.98938269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00041177 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

