DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $191.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $191.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003263 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011025 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,646,290 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.