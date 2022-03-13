DEEPSPACE Price Up 28.2% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.65 or 0.06582711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.27 or 0.99892818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041489 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

