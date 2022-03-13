Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Shares of DE opened at $389.48 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

