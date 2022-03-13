DeHive Hits 1-Day Volume of $110,816.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $223,702.86 and approximately $110,816.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.50 or 0.06590173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.06 or 0.99983279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041641 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

