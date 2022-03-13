Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 462.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,766 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Delek US worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,817. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

