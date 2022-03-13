Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $71.27. 483,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,378,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 49,113 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

