DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) vs. Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Financial Survey

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Chemical and DENSO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 2 0 0 2.00 DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and DENSO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.66 billion 0.35 $415.89 million $4.19 5.26 DENSO $46.57 billion 0.98 $1.18 billion $1.63 17.75

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Chemical. Sumitomo Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENSO pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical 6.07% 10.20% 3.79% DENSO 5.07% 6.61% 3.98%

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

DENSO beats Sumitomo Chemical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. The Energy & Functional Materials Sector manufactures and sells battery parts, engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, dye, addition agent, chemical and aluminum products. The IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials, and battery components. The Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials, and feed additives. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical, and radiation therapy equipment. The Others segment provides supply of electrical power and steam, design, engineering and construction services for chemical plants, transportation and warehousing services, and conduct of materials and envi

About DENSO (Get Rating)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

