DeRace (DERC) One Day Volume Tops $1.01 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One DeRace coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $63.62 million and $1.01 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.57 or 0.06658169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,953.22 or 0.99961669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041476 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,770,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars.

