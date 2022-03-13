DerivaDAO (DDX) Tops One Day Volume of $981,137.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $981,137.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00005411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.65 or 0.06582711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.27 or 0.99892818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041489 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

