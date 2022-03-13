Dero (DERO) Market Cap Tops $124.87 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00029337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $124.87 million and $752,688.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,853.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.95 or 0.06649257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00270217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00741977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00463981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00409718 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,244,757 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.