Dether (DTH) Market Cap Hits $354,966.63

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Dether coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dether has traded down 3% against the dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $354,966.63 and $23,739.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

