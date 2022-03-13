Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 92.00.

Shares of Rivian stock traded down 3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching 38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,597,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,121,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 65.67. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 37.50 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

